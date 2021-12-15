Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

