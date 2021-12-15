Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 509,892 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.32. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

