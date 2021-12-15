Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Diodes worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

