Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 305.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after acquiring an additional 531,069 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.