Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,652 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Rogers worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.52. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

