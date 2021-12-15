Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Five Below by 357.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. 11,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

