Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

