FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 143,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 92,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 308,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter.

