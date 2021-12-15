Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 26769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 347,748 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.