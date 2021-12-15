FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

