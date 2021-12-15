Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FOVSY stock remained flat at $$95.40 during trading on Wednesday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $5.8157 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Separately, VTB Capital cut Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.