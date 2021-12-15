Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $53,023.32 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $53,023.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FORA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

