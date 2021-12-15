Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

