Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a 200 day moving average of $345.41. The firm has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

