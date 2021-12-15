Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 24 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $591.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

