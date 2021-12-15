Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.