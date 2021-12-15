Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

