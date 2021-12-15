Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.71

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.71 and last traded at $97.71, with a volume of 3249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,428.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 66.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.