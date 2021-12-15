FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.54. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 5,358 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

