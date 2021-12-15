frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.28

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

