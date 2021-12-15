FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 169,882 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in FS Development Corp. II by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 2,045,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 532,393 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS Development Corp. II by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Development Corp. II by 147.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 371,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 221,014 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

