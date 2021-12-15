FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

