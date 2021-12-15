FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,031,000 after buying an additional 204,808 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

