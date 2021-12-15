FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

