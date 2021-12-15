FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increased by Analyst

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

