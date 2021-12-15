FY2022 EPS Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.94). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALVR opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,422. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

