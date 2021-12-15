FYDcoin One Day Volume Reaches $52,178.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $52,178.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,846,559 coins and its circulating supply is 568,385,535 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

