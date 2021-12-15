Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

