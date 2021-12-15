Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

