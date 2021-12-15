GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

GPS stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GAP by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

