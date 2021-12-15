Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 25,000 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

