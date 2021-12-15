Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 25,000 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $28.96.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
