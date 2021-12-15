GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 295,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.