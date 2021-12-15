GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $94,492.11 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00314061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.