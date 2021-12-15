Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.41 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.62.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

