General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Mills traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 106746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.