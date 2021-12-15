General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.