Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,674 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Bio-Techne worth $128,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

