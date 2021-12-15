Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $95,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,401. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.