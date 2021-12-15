Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 693.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,861 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.