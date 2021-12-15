Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.