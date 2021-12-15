Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $6.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

GGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 584,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 39.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This represents a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.