Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.