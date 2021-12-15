Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $52,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

