Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,170 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

