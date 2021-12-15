Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $351.00

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market cap of $154,980.79 and $351.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00200192 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Profile

Global Crypto Alliance (CRYPTO:CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Crypto Alliance is gcalliance.io . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

