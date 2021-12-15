Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $374.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

