Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

