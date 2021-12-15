Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.66

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 308.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 754,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 657,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,349,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 710.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

