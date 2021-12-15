Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EBIZ stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

