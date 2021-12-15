Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s share price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.76. 32,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 74,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

